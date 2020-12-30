Sharon Riley

KANKAKEE — Sharon Ann Riley, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 14, 1942, in Kankakee, the daughter of Theodore and Edna (Walter) Martin. Sharon married Bernie Riley on May 28, 1961, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death.
Sharon loved dancing and traveling.
She volunteered with the Easter Seals Telethon for many years, was employed by Channel 6, a local cable network channel, Kankakee Federal and the YMCA.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Jeff (Sherri) Riley, of Limestone; one daughter and son-in-law, Sheila (Scott) Rennewanz, of Manteno; three grandchildren, Dustin (Jennifer) Rennewanz, Meredith (CJ) Grzincic and Kaitlyn Riley; and one great-grandchild, Rogan Rennewanz.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Alexander Rennewanz; and one sister, Phyllis Schnell.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, until the 11 a.m. service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Private family inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
