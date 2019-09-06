Sharon J. Reed, 75, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 4, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Aug. 21, 1944, in Kankakee, the daughter of George B. and Doris L. DuFrain Keller. She married her lifetime love, Wayne Reed, at the Aroma Park Boat Club on Sept. 1, 2007. He preceded her in death Sept. 11, 2016, after spending 38 years together.
She graduated from the Kankakee Community College nursing program in 1996. Sharon went on to receive her associate degree in nursing at the age of 50. She retired from working at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno. She had also worked at Riverside Medical Center in the Rehabilitation Unit. Prior to nursing, Sharon was a waitress at Bradley Gardens Restaurant for many years, as well as Kankakee Roper. She was a member of River Valley Christian Fellowship. Sharon was a cancer survivor and was very active in Relay For Life with her team, Nana’s Angels. She enjoyed crocheting and loved being in or near the water and swimming. Most of all, Sharon was a matriarch and caretaker and loved her family deeply.
Sharon is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Vincent (Michelle) Arbuthnot, of Bourbonnais, Ricky “JoJo” DeLong, of Bourbonnais, and Jim (Liz) DeLong, of Bradley; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Jackie (Darrin) Reed, of Kankakee, Sheri DeLong, of Cocoa Beach, Fla., and Rosie (Victor) Cuatepotzo, of Kankakee; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Doris Schott, of Panama City, Fla., JoAnn (Richard) Perkins, of Bourbonnais, and Donna Kelly, of Kankakee; and one brother and sister-in-law, George (Irene) Keller, of Bradley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers, Robert Keller, Donnie Keller, Homer “Butch” Keller, and Claude “Eddie” Keller; and one son-in-law, James Burton.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. An additional visitation will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at River Valley Christian Fellowship in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Derick Miller will officiate. Burial will follow at Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to family wishes to be used for the care of her son, or to her Relay For Life team.
