Sharon Pruitt

BOURBONNAIS — Sharon R. Pruitt, 78, of Bourbonnais, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Aug. 7, 2022) at Bickford of Bourbonnais Independent and Assisted Living.

She was born Sept. 18, 1943, in Chicago, the daughter of Nick and Helen (Hather) Alrandi. Sharon married Delmar Pruitt on Feb. 11, 1978, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Nov. 8, 2010.

Sharon was a Registered Nurse at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee, retiring after 30 years of service. She was a nursing graduate of Kankakee Community College.

Recommended for you