ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Sharon Ann Pansa passed away peacefully Monday (April 27, 2020) at Meadowbrook Memory Care Center, in Arlington, Texas, with loved ones by her side.
She was born Dec. 8, 1935, in Kankakee, the daughter of Wilbert and Camilla (Drazy) Bertrand.
Sharon spent many years as a homemaker until beginning her career working for Sears in the appliance department.
She had a winning smile and positivity that endeared her to many. Sharon married Wayne Pansa on April 3, 1997, at Central Christian Church. They had many happy years and memories together. He survives and resides in Grayson, Ga.
Sharon enjoyed gardening, cooking, Wheel of Fortune, crossword puzzles, sunshine, entertaining and most of all, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a sweet, feisty, unassuming woman who was loved by all who knew her.
Surviving are her three daughters and sons-in-law, Debi and Robert Lobue, Wilmington, Del., Sue and John Lindenberg, Rosemount, Minn., and Terri and Craig Cummings, Arlington, Texas. Proud grandmother to Robert (Vanessa) Lobue, Philadelphia, Pa., David (Kelly) Lobue, Treasure Island, Fla., Ryan (Miri) Lobue, Chicago, Kyle (Carolyn) Lobue, Salt Lake City, Utah, Melissa (Jim) Walsh, Apple Valley, Minn., Jenna (Scott) Sundeen, Eagan, Minn., Drew Cummings, Mesa, Ariz., Anna (Britton) Cummings, Tempe, Ariz., and Libby Cummings, Tempe, Ariz. Loving great-grandmother to Caroline and Jack Lobue, Nolan Lobue, Kohl and Shae Walsh, Linden and Tatum Sundeen. They all have many wonderful memories of time spent with her playing croquet, making their favorite macaroni and cheese, playing cards and watching scary movies.
Her siblings include: Jeanne (Dale) Williams, Plano, Texas, Wilbert “Son” (Deanna) Bertrand, Morris, Ga., Joyce Seago, St. Anne, and Gary (Marsha) Bertrand, Naples, Fla.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Shirley Surprenant; and brother, Larry Bertrand.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
“Until we meet again, we love you and miss you, Mom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!