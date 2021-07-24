Sharon Lochner

KANKAKEE — Sharon K. Lochner, 74, of Kankakee, passed away July 17, 2021, at Loyola Medical Center, Chicago.
She was born Oct. 2, 1946, in Kennett, Mo., the daughter of Melvin and Naomi (Sides) Higgins. Sharon married David L. Lochner on Aug. 22, 1984, in Bradley.
Sharon retired from working at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno, where she was a CNA.
She was an avid reader and also enjoyed completing Sudoku puzzles and bowling. Sharon also liked taking photos. She especially loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband, David L. Lochner, of Kankakee; three sons, Greg (Lori) Cantrell, of Bourbonnais, Herb (Christine) Cantrell, of Bradley, and Mike (Jennifer) Cantrell, of Hubert, N.C.; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, William Cantrell; and two brothers, Frank and Terry Higgins.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
