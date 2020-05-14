CULLOM — Sharon K. Kimbro, 76, of the Herscher and Cullom area, passed away May 7, 2020, at 2:15 p.m. in Herscher.
According to Sharon’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Services will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Cullom Food Pantry or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Sharon was born March 6, 1944, in Momence, a daughter of Alvin and Susanna (Sluis) McClellan
Surviving are her daughters, Brenda (Jeff) Read. of Naperville, and Rebecca (Bob) Hack, of Eureka; son, Donald (Shelly) Kimbro, of Louisport, Ky.; sisters, Karen Taylor, of Dwight, and Susan (Mike) Bruner, of Herscher; brothers, Allen (Bonnie) McClellan, of Gilman, Samuel McClellan, of Dwight, Dennis (Pat) McClellan, of Casa Grande, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren, Ella, Jacob, Kayla, Savannah, Madisyn, Summer, Joey, Elijah, Daniel and Emma; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Marilyn McClellan; and grandson, Garrett Pawloski.
Sharon retired from Walmart but also worked over the years as a CNA. She enjoyed working puzzles and was an avid crocheter.
