Sharon I. Erickson, 75, of Bradley, passed away Nov. 19, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 5, 1944, the daughter of Edward and Bernelda (Meents) Schultz, in Iroquois County. Sharon married Clayton Erickson on Sept. 9, 1982.
Sharon enjoyed traveling, RVing and shopping. She was an avid collector of Coca-Cola memorabilia.
Surviving are her husband, Clayton, of Bradley; one son, Jeff Erickson, of Bradley; one daughter, Sheri (Steve) Parker, of Eaton, Colo.; one stepson, Ward Erickson, of Fort Collins, Colo.; two brothers, John (Gail) Schultz, of Bradley, and Richard (Cheryl) Schultz, of Kankakee; six grandchildren, Sommer, Heather-Jo, Brandon, Zach, Brittany and Cassandra; six great-grandchildren; goddaughter, Amanda Schultz; nieces and nephews; and special friend, Pam Green.
Preceding her in death were her stepdaughter, Karla Amador; and daughter-in-law, Adora Erickson.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, until the 10 a.m. memorial service at American Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Emily Sauer will officiate.
Memorials may be made to American Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais, or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
