SUN CITY, Ariz. — Sharon Boudreau, 84, of Sun City, Ariz., passed away Monday (July 12, 2021) in the hands of her wonderful caretaker, E. Climov, at AZ-Life Assisted Living Homes in Peoria, Ariz.
She as born March 27, 1937, in Kankakee.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Orlan Euchner and Rosella O’Connor-Euchner; husband, Charles Boudreau; sister, Juanita Euchner-Stolz; and many sisters and brothers-in-law.
Surviving are her brother, Ronald Euchner, of Bellevelle; and sister, Mary Boudreau, of Bourbonnais; along with many nieces and nephews living throughout the United States.
Sharon was a long time resident of Fridley, Minn., where she held a successful career as an assistant buyer for General Mills Corporation.
She was a lover of friends, golf, travel, getting her nails and hair done, the Game Show Network, the Golf Channel, her Pepsi, and almost any snack food she could find in a grocery store.
Service to be held at a later date at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church in Sun City, Ariz.
Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s own choosing.