BRADLEY — Sharon Ann Belisle, 76, of Bradley, passed away March 16, 2020, in Manteno.
She was born July 27, 1943, in Kankakee, the daughter of Madore and Irene (Claywell) Lanoue. Sharon married Albert C. Belisle on July 1, 1961. He preceded her in death Oct. 7, 2018.
Sharon was retired. She had worked at Love Bookstore for more than 20 years and did the accounting work for her husband at Al’s Amoco and Al’s Automotive and Speedy-Bee Muffler, both in Kankakee.
She was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandma, and a caring and wonderful friend who loved spending time with her family and friends.
Sharon was an award winning (2019) and avid quilter with Kankakee Quiltmakers and a enjoyed sewing with Thursday Threaders.
She was a graduate and dedicated supporter of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and especially the football team. Sharon would be found sitting in the top row of the bleachers, below the press box, with family and friends at home football games.
One of her many joys was teaching and sharing her passion and love for crafts with family, friends and her grandkids. Sharon loved to travel. She would attend as many functions and events to support her kids and grandkids as possible. Sharon was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Keith and Julie Belisle, of Morgan Hill, Calif., and Kurt and Stacey Belisle, of Manteno; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Dalonda and Randy Hurst, of Kankakee, and Kayla and Jeff Schultz, of Aroma Park; 19 grandchildren, Erika (Mike) Dalton, Ashley (Jonathon) Copeland, Cassandra Hurst, Jake Paquette, Mike Paquette, Gabe Paquette, Elizabeth Paquette, Brendan Paquette, Kristen Lively, Taylor Vidrine, Josh (Eva) Belisle, Jeremy Belisle, Justin Belisle, Kathleen Belisle, Kimberly Belisle, Jessica Olthof, Justin Olthof, Madison Belisle and Siena Belisle; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Tina and Steve Boettcher, of Bloomington; and one brother, Joe Lanoue, of Bourbonnais.
In addition to her husband of 57 years, Albert C. Belisle, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Jack Lanoue.
A private family memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
