KANKAKEE — Sharae Glower, 29, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (July 30, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at House of Prayer Apostolic Church, Kankakee. Attendance at funeral services is limited. Pastor Claudius Anderson will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!