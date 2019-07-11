Shane “Cowboy” Duby, 48, of St. Anne, passed away Saturday (July 6, 2019) at his home.
He was born April 6, 1971, in Kankakee, the son of Eugene and Linda LaMontagne Duby. Shane married Carla Crawford.
Cowboy was a farmer. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne.
Surviving are his mother, Linda Duby, of St. Anne; one son, Robert Eugene Duby, of Atlanta, Ga.; two daughters, Elizabeth Kay Duby, of Albuquerque, N.M., and Cheyanne Clark, of Clifton; one sister, Dawn Bennette, of St. Anne; and one brother, Shawn Duby, of Portland, Ore.
Preceding him in death were his father; and his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Duby.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. The funeral service will be private. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
