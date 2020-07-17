BRADLEY — Selma Hartman, 84, of Bradley, passed away Monday (July 13, 2020), in Bradley.
She was born Nov. 22, 1935, in Chicago.
She was the beloved mother of four and loved her family dearly. If she loved you, she loved you with her whole heart. Selma was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to The Ark of Chicago through Ark@arkchicago.org or by calling 773-973-1000.
