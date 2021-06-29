Scott Varvel

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake IL, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Ogle, Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter. * Through this evening * Waves of thunderstorms with torrential downpours will move through northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana through Tuesday. With already saturated soils, additional rainfall may lead to flash flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways. * Flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways as well as rises in creek and river levels possible. In urban areas, flooding of basements is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&