LOWELL, Ind. — Scott A. Usher, 56, of Lowell, Ind., passed away Wednesday (Jan. 20, 2021).
Surviving are his mother, Karen (Jeff) Henke, of Lowell, Ind.; daughter, Brianna (Nick) Meadows, of Bourbonnais; granddaughter, Anya; siblings, Karrie Oliver, of Grant Park, Allison Usher, of Lowell, Ind., and Hope (Todd) Garcia, of Bourbonnais.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lee.
Scott was proud to have spent his life’s work as a meat cutter and enjoyed cooking and Corvettes. He had a love for Chicago sports and was a devoted Rocky fan.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, until the 5 p.m. funeral services at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356.
Masks are required to be worn properly at all times. Indiana mandates social gathering of 25 people adhere to social distancing and self-care guidelines inside and outside of the funeral home. In order to accommodate all family and friends, everyone is asked to please keep their greetings brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. The funeral home’s lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of the families and community.
Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army.
Please sign his online guestbook at sheetsfuneral.com.