KANKAKEE — Scott L. Seaton Sr., 86, of Kankakee, passed away March 26, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 1, 1935, in Chicago, the son of Charles and Flora (Koplinski) Seaton. Scott had been married to Beverly Lambert. He married Jeanette Pate Hill on Oct. 9, 1981, in Kankakee.
Scott had been a licensed architect for more than 60 years, a profession he dreamed of since 6th grade.
He was a graduate of the University of Illinois.
Scott designed countless residential, multi-family, commercial, church and industrial properties in Illinois, Indiana and many other states. He possessed a creative, visionary and dreamer’s mind but sadly, many of his designs will remain a dream and will never come to fruition. He was known for sketching random design ideas in the moment on a napkin. He was a member of the Eastern Illinois Chapter of the American Institute of Architects where he received multiple awards for designs and served as past president. In 1998, a local home was featured in a Building Ideas Special edition of Better Homes and Gardens magazine. In the 1990s he designed a Christmas ornament which was selected to hang on the White House Blue Room Christmas tree.
He volunteered his time to design sets for many Bishop McNamara Catholic High School Madcaps fundraisers. Scott was also a volunteer at Shapiro Developmental Center Chapel as a lector for Mass and later where he and his wife were named 2010 Couple Volunteers of the Year by the Illinois Department of Human Services.
Scott enjoyed gardening, cooking, model train building, watching the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and in earlier years was a Boy Scout leader.
He was a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Jeanette Seaton, of Kankakee; five sons, Scott L. Jr. and Mary Seaton, of Bourbonnais, Michael J. and Judy Seaton, of Indianapolis, Ind., Mark W. and Robin Seaton, of Avon, Ind., Patrick D. Seaton, of Toluca, Mexico, and Christopher M. and Kathy Seaton, of Indianapolis, Ind.; three daughters, Susan M. and Mark Whipple, of Streamwood, Kathryn A. and Jeff Dummer, of Kankakee, and Sandra J. and Marc Costanza, of Aroma Park; one sister, Karen and Richard Steininger, of Elk Grove Village; 21 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
One special individual, Willie L. Riley, who was brought into the family with love.
Preceding him in death were his parents and Willie.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, 1480 W. Court St., Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. John Paul II, 907 S. 9th Ave., Kankakee, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the Mass.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family or Good Shepherd Manor.
