RANTOUL — Sarah Ray Gray, 82, of Rantoul and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Dec. 19, 2020) in Urbana, at Carle Foundation Hospital.
She was born March 29, 1938, in Brooksville, Miss., the daughter of Virgil Lane and Sarah Harris Lane. Sarah was married to J.B. Gray Sr. on Nov. 19, 1954, in Brooksville, Miss.
Sarah had been a member at True Vine Church of God in Christ, Kankakee.
Surviving are her sons, Frankie (Rose) Gray, of Rantoul, and Andrew Gray, of Rantoul; daughters, Susie (Joseph) Brown, of Kankakee, Cathy Gray, of Rantoul, and Bernice Rosas, of Rantoul; sister, Frances (Forrest) Malone, of Brooksville, Miss.; brothers, Abram (Mattie) Lane, of Kankakee, and John (Willie) Lane, of Kankakee.
Preceding her in death were her father and mother, Virgil and Sarah Lane; husband, J.B. Gray Sr.; sisters, Minnie P. Gray, Annie Ashford, Rosie Harrell and Mary Rosenthal; brother, Tommie Lane; her children, Clara Gray, J.B. Gray Jr., Michael Gray and Flora Gray; her grandchildren, Frankie Gray Jr., Seraphia Staples, Tovorie Gray and Aaron Gray.
Visitation for Sarah Ray Gray will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. Elder John Lane will be officiating. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Due to CDC guidelines, please practice social distancing and wear your masks.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
