BOURBONNAIS — Sarah Marie (Cross) Fetterer, 41, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully Friday (Nov. 6, 2020) surrounded by the love of her family and close friends, after a courageous battle with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.
Sarah was born Feb. 27, 1979, in Kankakee, the daughter of Michael and Karen (Gravlin) Cross.
Sarah spent many years as a fitness instructor and personal trainer. The last two years, she taught the silver sneakers class through the Bourbonnais Park District. She sincerely loved the ladies in her class, and they provided her with a purpose and drive to continue to stay active through her cancer journey. After her first fight with cancer in 2014, she became a restorative yoga instructor for breast cancer survivors. Sarah had a deep passion for fitness, nutrition and for helping people accomplish their goals. She loved to run and completed several half marathons. Painting was a source of relaxation and self-expression throughout her battle with cancer.
To those who knew Sarah, she was inspiration, light and love. Sarah always chose optimism in the face of adversity, found magic in the small moments, and lived her life full of intention and purpose. Sarah shared her smile and warmth openly with those around her. She left an indelible mark on so many lives and leaves friends from every stage of her life. It is remarkable how her spirit touched so many. Being a mother was her greatest, and most proud accomplishment. All she ever wanted was to be a mother, and she was a model for all of her family in the way that she loved her children. Sarah leaves behind an incredible legacy which will strengthen and comfort her boys in the days ahead as they keep Sarah’s spirit alive in their hearts. Her legacy is love.
She was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Bradley.
Surviving are her four sons, Jack, Bobby, Peter and Jude, and husband, John, all of Bourbonnais; her mother, Karen Cross, of Bourbonnais; brothers, Bryan (April) Cross and children, Oliver, Isabella and Frankie, of Limestone; Brett (Teri Ridley) Cross, of Chicago; one sister-in-law, Emily (Kim) Fetterer-Kranich and daughter Azmi, of Champaign; in-laws, Brad (Renee) Fetterer, of Bourbonnais; uncle, Mark (Sandy) Gravlin, of Bourbonnais; aunt, Linda (Lou) Gasperini, of Countryside; cousins, Amanda (Scott) Carnes and children, of Kankakee, Lindsay (Jesse) Arseneau and children, of Kankakee, Ryan (Jenny) Gravlin and children, of Lowell, Ind., and Cindy (David) McCarty and children, of LaGrange Park; godparents, Jon and Frida Schreiner, of Bradley; special friends, Alicia Wolf, of Bradley, and Victoria Malloy, of Bourbonnais; and numerous other friends.
Preceding her in death were her father, Michael Cross; grandparents, Ellis and Marian Gravlin, Gordon (Doris) and Virginia Cross.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines. The funeral home staff will be limiting the number of people inside the building at one time during the visitation.
Inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to her children.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!