KANKAKEE — Sarah Ellen Jones, “Ellen,” 78, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away Sept. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas, as a result of cardiogenic shock.
She was born Sept. 5, 1943, in Kankakee, the daughter of Victor Wilson Maxedon and Anna Mae (Kindel) Maxedon. She married James William Jones on Nov. 21, 1960, in Florida.
Ellen lived a long and adventurous life with her husband, James William Jones (Nov. 22, 1941 -- July 10, 2019), prior to his passing. Being a military family, they lived in many cities throughout the United States as well as abroad.
She graduated from Kankakee High School in 1962. In addition to Illinois, the two lived in Florida, Texas, Okinawa, New Mexico, West Germany, California, and most recently, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Known for her dimples and electric smile, Ellen was generous in spirit, always having a humorous quip for every difficult situation in life. That spirit lives on in the generations of family that remain.
The two had four children, Margaret M. Jones, of Las Vegas, Nev., James W. Jones Jr. and wife, Melanie Jones, of Las Vegas, Nev., Donald (now deceased), and Tracy Jones, of Clearwater, Fla.; grandchildren include, Ronald, of Las Vegas, Nev., Courtney, of Warsaw, Ind., Brian, of Spanaway, Wash., Crystal, of Champaign, Tasha, of Las Vegas, Nev., Daria, of Madison, Wis., Haley, of Las Vegas, Nev., Max, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Kenny, of Las Vegas, Nev.; great-grandchildren, Ava, Annalise, Liesel, Esther and Remington, all of Warsaw, Ind., and Brody and Madilyn, of Las Vegas, Nev.; brothers, Larry and Nancy Maxedon, of Mattoon, and Dale Maxedon, of Naples. Fla.; sister, Vicki LaFray, of Paxton; along with several family members and friends in Kankakee and Mattoon.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Anna Mae Maxedon; and son, Donald W. Jones.
Ellen retired from Civil Service in 2010.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.