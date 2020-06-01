Sarah Douglas

SUN RIVER TERRACE — Sarah Tuddy Douglas, 74, of Sun River Terrace, passed away May 25, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Free Christian Center in Kankakee. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Sarah Tuddy Douglas was born April 3, 1946, in Chicago, the daughter of Thomas and Sarah Beck Gray. Sarah was united in holy matrimony to Talmadge Douglas on Feb. 23, 1973.
She supervised housekeeping at the Manteno State Hospital, and retired from the Shapiro Developmental Center after 36 years of service.
Sarah had a kind and giving spirit and enjoyed taking pictures, making arts and crafts, cooking, baking and decorating trees for all holidays.
She leaves to cherish her memory, four sons and three daughters-in-law, Larry and Twanya Gray, of University Park, Christopher and Yolanda Douglas, of Montgomery, Carlton and Kristin Douglas, of Carey, and Shawn Douglas (Takyla McClain), of Sun River Terrace; one daughter and son-in-law, Kidadah and William Watson, of Phoenix, Ariz.; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Emmanuel and Debbie Taylor, and Darrol and Ilene Taylor, all of Milwaukee, Wis., and Robert Taylor, of Louisville, Ky.; seven sisters and one brother-in-law, Gloria Gray, of Kankakee, Patrisha and Earbie Johnson, of Louisville, Ky., Sheila Taylor and Jan Taylor, both of Kankakee, Denise Gray, Deborah Gray and Darlene Gray, all of Chicago; one aunt, Lillie Mae Thomas, of Chicago; special friends, Vivian Thomas and Lillian Caffey, both of Kankakee; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband; her parents; one daughter, Eureka Gray; four sisters, Kathleen Sanders, Dianna Branch, Robin Taylor and Yvonne Timms; and two brothers, Frank Taylor and Rofert Taylor.
Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!