KANKAKEE — Sara Marie Loring, age 40, and Justin Andres Loring, age 40, both of Kankakee, passed away July 15, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Ringgold, Ga.
Sara was born Nov. 19, 1981, in Kankakee, the daughter of David W. and Donna M. Alderson Decker.
Justin was born Jan. 31, 1982, in Baton Rouge, La., the son of Randy Loring and Lisa Ann Eckhardt Swisher.
Sara and Justin were married Jan. 6, 2007, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Sara was a bilingual school teacher in Kankakee School District 111 at Steuben School. She was a graduate of Herscher High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree and her Masters degree from Olivet Nazarene University. She was an active member of the County West Soccer Team and was a Girl Scout Leader. Sara enjoyed shopping and movie nights at home with her family. Her children were the love of her life.
Justin was a system engineer for Republic Services. He was a graduate of Herscher High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from DeVry University.
He had served as an Infantryman with Co. C, 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment based in Kankakee from 1999 to 2005. Justin was also active in the County West Soccer Team. He enjoyed playing soccer, reading, going to concerts, doing obstacle runs, camping and poker nights.
Surviving are their children, Noah Loring, Liam Loring and Lexi Loring, all at home.
Sara is also survived by her parents, David and Donna Decker, of Kankakee; her paternal grandfather, Wayne Decker, of Kankakee; one brother, Brian Decker, of Kankakee; two nephews, Colin Decker and Ben Decker; and one cousin, Tammy Decker.
Justin is also survived by his mother and stepfather, Lisa Eckhardt Swisher and James Swisher, of Tunnel Hill, Ga.; his father and stepmother, Randy and Pam Loring, of Elizabeth City, N.C.; one brother, Ian Loring, of St. Augustine, Fla.; maternal grandfather, Fred Eckhardt, of Tunnel Hill, Ga.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sara was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Carol Decker; maternal grandparents, William and Susie Alderson; and one uncle, Mark Decker.
Justin was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Dolores Eckhardt.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at St. John Paul II West Campus in Kankakee. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made for their children’s education.