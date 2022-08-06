KANKAKEE — Sara Marie Loring, age 40, and Justin Andres Loring, age 40, both of Kankakee, passed away July 15, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Ringgold, Ga.

Sara was born Nov. 19, 1981, in Kankakee, the daughter of David W. and Donna M. Alderson Decker.

Justin was born Jan. 31, 1982, in Baton Rouge, La., the son of Randy Loring and Lisa Ann Eckhardt Swisher.

