Sandra Stuky

KANKAKEE — Sandra “Sandy” Stuky, 77, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 26, 2022) at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 20, 1944, in Kankakee, the daughter of Stanley and Marion (Downing) Kehrt. Sandy married Gordon Stuky on March 6, 1965, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Sandy was an optical dispenser for Pearle Vision for most of her life.
She was a big NASCAR fan and enjoyed reading and doing puzzles.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Gordon Stuky; two daughters, Anita and Tim Teter, of Bradley, and Laura Cullotta, of Woodstock; one brother, Richard “Dick” and Linda Kehrt, of Iowa; four grandchildren, Adam Teter, of Bonfield, Makenzie Teter, of New Lenox, Calogero Cullotta, of Woodstock, and Alessandra “Aly” Cullotta, of Woodstock; and her best friend, Connie, from Pearle Vision.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
