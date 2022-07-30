Sandra Stein

KANKAKEE — Sandra “Sandi” Stein, 78, of Kankakee, passed away July 23, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Sandi was born April 11, 1944, in Chicago, the daughter of Wayne and Francis Cole. On Aug. 14, 1982, she married Cliff Stein, in Kankakee.

She was a graduate of Governors State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. Sandi worked at many agencies in the healthcare industry, including Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, Calif., and was a lifelong member of AORN (Association of Operating Room Nurses), and retired from her nursing career at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.

