KANKAKEE — Sandra “Sandi” Stein, 78, of Kankakee, passed away July 23, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Sandi was born April 11, 1944, in Chicago, the daughter of Wayne and Francis Cole. On Aug. 14, 1982, she married Cliff Stein, in Kankakee.
She was a graduate of Governors State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. Sandi worked at many agencies in the healthcare industry, including Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, Calif., and was a lifelong member of AORN (Association of Operating Room Nurses), and retired from her nursing career at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.
Sandi spent part of her childhood living in Chicago, in an apartment atop of an Italian deli. This is likely what inspired her love of cooking, as well as the time she spent with her Sicilian grandparents. Sandi also enjoyed taking care of the people she loved. Her love for her family was the glue that held everything together after her mother’s passing. She became the mother figure to her younger siblings, Bryan and Joy, and embraced the challenge of caring for them at such a young age. One of the things Sandi enjoyed the most in life was being a mother, first to Joy and Bryan, then later in life to Beth, Dale and Scott.
She spent part of her life in Florida, living a very active and charitable lifestyle. Sandi loved riding her bike, baking and delivering cinnamon rolls to her neighbors, and was involved in many clubs, such as the Hobbie Club, Pink Ladies, Knitting Club and Quilting Club. The Pink Ladies were proud of the donations they collected in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and, similarly, the Knitting Club made warm and wonderful headwear for female local cancer patients. The Quilting Club also played an important role in Sandi’s charitable acts, designing, sewing and donating quilts to various organizations, which would then be auctioned off in support of such causes. Her weeks were filled with Tuesday card nights, frequent swims at the pool and plenty of beach time with her flip flops and freshly-painted toes.
Sandi was very proud of her nursing role, she also loved baking, especially homemade Christmas cookies to send to her family and friends and spending time with the people she loved. Sandi will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her sister, Joy Cole, of San Diego, Calif.; her stepchildren, Dale (Robin) Stein, of Bend, Ore., and Beth (Shea) Stein-Walters, of Aroma Park; two nieces, Crystal Walker, of San Diego, Calif., and Ashley Evans, of Greensboro, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Jen (Shane) Kimball, of Kamas, Utah, Kim (Cheyenne) Stein, of Ogden, Utah, Ryan (Amber) Walters, of Danforth, Aedan Stein, of Beaverton, Ore., Caelan Stein, of Corvallis, Ore., Kayla Walters, of Aroma Park, Chase Stein, of Aroma Park, and Meghan Stein, of Aroma Park; two great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; two great-nieces; and one great-nephew.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Cliff Stein, formerly of Kankakee; her brother, Bryan Cole, formerly of San Diego, Calif.; and her stepson, Scott Stein, formerly of Perry, Utah.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee, with a short memorial service beginning at 6 p.m. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family, as they would like to continue their mother’s support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Checks may be made payable to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Donations may also be made online at stjude.org/donate.