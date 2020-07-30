BRADLEY — Sandra K. Krumwiede, 73, of Bradley, passed away Monday (July 27, 2020) at her home.
She was born Dec. 16, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Russell and Dolores (Gravelle) Stone.
Sandra was a homemaker. She enjoyed dancing and loved her cats.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are one son, Mark Krumwiede, of Illinois; two daughters, Brenda Miller, of Pennsylvania, and Cindy Krumwiede, of Florida; four granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; one sister, Carol Krumwiede, of Bourbonnais; three brothers, Steve Stone and Lynda Vaught, of Florida, Allen and Debbie Stone, of Florida, and Tim Stone, of Florida; best friend, Nancy Cole; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Larry Krumwiede; one brother, Danny Stone; brother-in-law, Joe Krumwiede; and one sister-in-law, Tecla Stone.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
