sandra hickory

BRADLEY — Sandra K. Hickory, 79, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (July 20, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born June 19, 1942, in Kankakee, the daughter of Harding and Melba Sirois Dufrain.
Sandra married Joseph Hickory on Sept. 3, 1960. He preceded her in death Dec. 30, 2013.
She was a retired employee of Holiday Inn Express, owner of Bradley Liquors, and had previously worked at K-mart.
Sandra enjoyed cooking, playing cards, spending time in Branson, Mo., and being with her grandchildren.
She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Kennilyn Hickory, of Momence; one sister, Diane Tighe, of Bradley; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Ronnie Dufrain, of Bourbonnais, and Dennis and Brenda Dufrain, of Bradley; four grandchildren, Kristin (Brandon) Meents, Ryan (Brooke) Hickory, Jessica (Matt) Staniszeski and Teage (Garrett) Drinnon; and seven great-grandchildren, Faith, Preston, Liam, Evan, Beckett, Elliott and Jordin.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Kimberly; and one sister, Sherry Morgan.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Entombment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
