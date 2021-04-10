Sandra Elliot

BOURBONNAIS — Sandra J. Elliot, 69, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (April 7, 2021) at her home.
She was born Aug. 19, 1951, in Kankakee, the daughter of Burton and Cathryn (High) Call. Sandra married James Elliot on July 14, 1984, in Bourbonnais. He preceded her in death Jan. 10, 2000.
Sandra was an employee of the State of Illinois Department of Human Resources, retiring after 25 years. She was a 1969 graduate of Eastridge High School in Kankakee.
She enjoyed golfing, gardening, traveling and card making.
Sandra was of the Methodist faith.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Elizabeth Powers, of Parker, Colo.; one daughter, Tracy Altman, of Batavia; one stepson, Kyle and Erlinda Elliot, of Summerville, S.C.; one stepdaughter, Amanda and Dennis West, of Tomahawk, Wis.; four grandchildren, Ethan Powers, Alexander Karch, Ella Powers and Vivian Blodgett; and one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Beverly Call, of Bourbonnais.
In addition to her husband, James Elliot, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, also at the funeral home.
Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Inurnment will be in Sts. Mary and Joseph Cemetery in Chebanse.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.