Sandra Patricia Cremer, “Sandy,” 78, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (July 4, 2019) in Bradley.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Memorials may be made to the family.
