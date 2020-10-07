Sandra Bayston

BOURBONNAIS — Sandra F. Bayston, 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.
She was born March 10, 1947, in Graves County, Ky., the daughter of James C. and Clara Pea Hill.
Sandra married married Donald E. Bayston on Jan. 23, 1970, in Peoria. He preceded her in death June 21, 2018.
Surviving are two children: A son, Brian (Melissa) Bayston, of Bourbonnais, and a daughter, Jennifer (Mark) Thiesen, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Christopher Bayston, Lucas Bayston, Jacob Bayston and Lexi Thiesen; one brother and sister-in-law, James R. (Linda) Hill, of Spring Branch, Texas; one sister, Kathy Taylor, of Bourbonnais; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
Sandra previously worked in the banking industry.
She was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Sandy enjoyed shopping and traveling, especially to Hawaii. She loved taking care of her huskies and attending her grandchildren’s events.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, in the Bazzell Cemetery in Colloway County, Ky., located at 1664 Bazzell Cemetery Road, Farmington, Ky.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
