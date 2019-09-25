Samuel G Townsend, 77, of Danforth, passed away Sunday morning (Sept. 22, 2019) at his home, surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
He leaves behind his wife of nearly 30 years, Robin H. Townsend; daughters, Sheila (Kevin) Bernard, Clifton, Shawna (Bart) Johnson, Danforth; son, Sam S. (Monique) Townsend, Mesa Ariz.; stepsons, Dakin Shearer, Peoria, Cameron Shearer, Morton; stepdaughter, Sarah (Troy) Buschbom, Mackinaw; sister, Sylvia (Tony) Dust; brothers, Walt (Jan) Townsend, Tom (Janet) Townsend; grandchildren, Nick (Heather) Bernard, Nolan (Heidi) Bernard, Nathan (Stephanie) Bernard, Neil (Kristina) Bernard, Haley Schneider, Oliver Schneider, Kody Shearer; his 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Sam and Irene Townsend, formerly of Effingham; his brother, Ron (and Lenore)Townsend; sisters, Rose Warner, Lola Arnold; and grandsons, Alexander Schneider and Trevor Schneider.
Sam was born in Olney, on Easter Sunday (April 5, 1942). He loved being a part of a large family and remained close to his siblings his entire life. He stayed a farm boy throughout his life. Sam was an avid hunter and has a trophy whitetail buck listed in the Pope and Young record book. He traveled to hunt throughout the United States, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina with his wife, son, grandsons and friends. He was involved in the Disabled Veterans hunting program and built a handicapped accessible deer stand on his property to allow a veteran to deer hunt each year. He was also an accomplished trap and skeet shooter, was a member of X-Line Gun Club for many years and has won numerous awards throughout his life. He loved sharing the sport with friends and family, and getting his children and grandsons involved in the sport. Two of his grandsons were on a Jr Trap league and he accompanied them to shoot at the Grand American trap shoot at the national level.
He and his wife, Robin, owned a farm in Iroquois County and were avid conservationists. They were awarded the Carl Lizzio Memorial in 2014 from the Iroquois County Soil and Water Conservation District for their efforts to preserve and create wildlife habitats. They created and maintained two ponds and planted thousands of trees. He enjoyed watching the deer, foxes, birds and other wildlife that flourished on their land.
He was a skilled tool and die maker, and worked as a mechanical engineer for Armour Pharmaceuticals (CSL Behring) for most of his life. His gift of being able to fix just about anything was well known. In his community, friends and neighbors would always be welcomed with a smile when they came to ask for his assistance with any problem they might have.
Sam was a tremendous man, beloved by many and will be greatly missed. It has been said that the greatest legacy anyone can leave behind is to have positively impacted the lives of others. There are many who may have lived longer, but few have lived life better than Sam.
