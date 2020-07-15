BRADLEY — Samuel S. “Sam” Martino Jr., 80, of Bradley, passed away April 2, 2020, at Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home in Clifton.
He was born Sept. 13, 1939, in New Orleans, La., the son of Samuel S. Sr. and Mildred Domangue Martino.
Sam married Marilyn S. Hill on Sept. 30, 1961, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee.
He had worked for Meadow Gold Ice Cream Delivery and Sales and at FCA Carpet Sales.
Sam enjoyed spending time with family going camping and vacationing.
He enjoyed bowling and golfing with friends. Sam was a lifetime Chicago White Sox fan. He also liked woodworking and making crafts for craft shows with his wife. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Martino, of Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, Joseph M. and Anita Martino, of Bradley; three daughters, Beth Martino, Amy Martino and Jeanne Martino, all of Bourbonnais; eight grandchildren, Zachary, Samantha and Jacob Taylor, Joseph Martino, Nicholas LeBran, Megan Sisk, Logan Ulitzsch and Ethan Richard; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Francis and Barbara Martino, of Ponchatoula, La., and John Martino; and one sister, Theresa Yarneau, of Kankakee.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at St. Rose Chapel in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate.
Please wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
