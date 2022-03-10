Daily Journal obituaries

KANKAKEE — Samuel M. Jackson, 70, of Kankakee, passed away March 1, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, until the 11 a.m. service at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee, with the Rev. Mary Jackson officiating.

A luncheon will follow the service.

Recommended for you