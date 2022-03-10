Samuel Jackson Mar 10, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KANKAKEE — Samuel M. Jackson, 70, of Kankakee, passed away March 1, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, until the 11 a.m. service at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee, with the Rev. Mary Jackson officiating.A luncheon will follow the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal