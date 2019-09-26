Samuel Gomez, 85, of Sheldon, passed away Sunday (Sept. 15, 2019) at his home.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the First Assembly of God Church in Limestone. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Memorial Chapel in Bourbonnais.
