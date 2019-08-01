Sally “Pat” Athanasopulos, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (July 31, 2019) at Citadel Nursing Home in Kankakee. Her loving family was by her side when she passed.
She was born March 17, 1934, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of Sullivan “Sully” Verchio and Elizabeth Ricchiuto Verchio. She married Andrew “Hunk” Athanasopulos on July 21, 1963, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee.
Pat was a graduate of Illinois State University and started her career as a teacher at Kankakee Junior High School and then followed her family into the restaurant business, first with her husband at Hunks Pancake House and then Sully’s Restaurant, which serviced the area beginning in 1947.
She enjoyed cooking, playing cards and most importantly spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her most loving daughter, Andrea (Shan) Cinnamon; sister-in-law, Karen Verchio; and grandchildren, Gabrielle, Max and Alexis Cinnamon. Also surviving are Peter and Melissa Athanasopulos, George and Jennifer Tarulis Cory and Tricia Kohan; along with many loving nephews and nieces.
Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; and a brother, Raymond Verchio.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, until the 11:30 a.m. services at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Jack McCormick officiating. Burial will be in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee.
The family “would like to extend a thank you to Hospice of Kankakee Valley and a special thank you for all the love and care she received over the years from the Citadel Family.”
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
