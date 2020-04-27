BOURBONNAIS — Sally L. Owen, 69, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (April 22, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born May 24, 1950, in Madison, Conn., the daughter of Charles and Joyce McCann Munger.
Sally married Raymond Owen on July 18, 1970, in Madison, Conn.
She was a homemaker. Sally had been a former employee of Walmart. She had also been a licensed beautician in Connecticut.
Sally was a member of the Kankakee Quiltmakers.
Surviving are her husband, Raymond Owen, of Bourbonnais; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Raymond III and Olga Owen, of Bourbonnais, and Mark and Ashley Owen, of Florida; her siblings, Terry Chesebrough, of Deep River, Conn., Lynn Lester, of Payson, Ariz., Cherel Bishop, of Brentwood, Tenn., and Karen Croy, of Englewood, Fla.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Ronald Munger.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
