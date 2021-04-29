KANKAKEE — Sa’Vannah Johanna Annalese Rowe, 6 years old, affectionately known as “Blueberry,” passed away April 22, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Second Baptist Church in Kankakee, with Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. officiating. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Sa’Vannah, the daughter of Taydashia Mason and Johan Rowe Jr., was born April 7, 2015. Her father preceded her in death.
She attended Fair Haven Church of God in Christ with her grandmother and her mother when her health allowed.
Sa’Vannah enjoyed singing, dancing and cooking. She loved preparing her favorite fish and egg soup and eating chocolate chip pancakes and sausage.
She had a vivid imagination, an outgoing personality and she always wanted to be with her grandmother.
Surviving are her mother, Taydashia Mason; her sisters, Wynter, Summer and Nyla Lee; and her brother, Santanna Mason; her maternal grandmother, LaToyia Ireland; maternal great-grandparents, Vanessa Logan and Ivory Jones, and Leonard and Rhonda Ireland; paternal grandparents, Velma Wilson and Demeon Haley; paternal great-grandparents, Frank and Carolyn Rowe; aunts, Tanayia Davis, Shadae Davis, Claudette Davis, Karie Wilson, Keiera Hollins, Leona Rowe, Naomi Rowe, Letesia Wilson and Sierra Rowe; uncles, Daviontae Ireland, Pierre Dowdy, Caleb Baker, David Finch and Kenneth Davis; and a host of great-aunts and great-uncles; godmother, Sadie Walker; god-grandmother, April Minniefield; and many cousins and other relatives; special friends, Zion Demetrius Griffin and Sister Vernita Wicks, Cynthia Hines and Ah’ziyah Tensley.
In addition to her father, Johan Rowe Jr.; she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Johan Rowe Sr.; and great-aunt, Yolanda Logan.
Please light a candle for little Sa’Vannah at jonesfuneralservices.com.