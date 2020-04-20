BRADLEY — S. Carol Lynch, 81, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (April 16, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Nov. 11, 1938, in Prosperity, W.V.
Carol married Earl Joseph Lynch Jr. on Nov. 15, 1957, in Beckley, W.V. He preceded her in death in December of 2013.
She was a homemaker.
Carol had been a volunteer at the Beckley Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
She enjoyed sewing and social media. Carol loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also liked attending Sunday school with church members and socializing with friends and neighbors.
Carol was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are four daughters and one son-in-law, Darlene Lynch DeMario, of Great Lakes, Jacqueline Rudolf, of Bourbonnais, Melissa and Tom Despain, of Bourbonnais, and Janet Lynch, of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren, Christopher Lynch, Jonathon DeMario, Dustin Lynch, Laira Lynch, David Wiggs and Adam Despain,; three great-grandchildren, Nicholas Lynch-Humphrey, Vaiden Lynch and Noah Lynch-Lewis; her best friend and sister-in-law, Violet Lynch, of Virginia; two sisters-in-law, Nelma Bowles, of West Virginia, and Lois Fitzwater, of Ohio; and one brother-in-law, Thomas Lynch, of Virginia.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Jason Rudolf; one son-in-law, Bruno Rudolf; two sisters, Jennie Cheatham and Sissy Lofthouse; and one brother, James Jackson.
Due to COVID-19, all services will be private.
Memorials may be made to The Marine Corps Semper Fi Fund.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
