MANTENO — Ryley James Jackson, 19, of Manteno, passed away Monday (April 13, 2020).
He was born Sept. 7, 2000, in Kankakee, a son of Ryan and Tina (Kingston) Jackson.
Ryley is survived by a son, Ronin Jackson; his parents, Ryan and Tina Jackson, of Manteno; siblings, Reagan and Ramsey Jackson; his girlfriend, Lauren Chavez, of Manteno; paternal grandparents, Kathy Jackson, of Kankakee, Rick and Kristen Jackson, of Florida; maternal grandparents, James and Kathryn Kingston, of Manteno; aunts and uncles, Tracy Kingston, of Bradley, Tricia Arrigo, of Manteno, Tiffany and Joe Drazy, of Manteno, Valerie and Kevin Weber, of Ohio; and cousins, Jacob (Skyler) Hitz, Tyler Kingston, Ethan and Giovanni Arrigo, Quinn Weber, Trevor, Carter, Kathyrn and Macy Drazy.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Howard Payne.
Ryley enjoyed playing hockey, riding bikes and cooking. Most of all, he loved spending time with his son and his family. He enjoyed spending time with his Grandma Kathy and Papa Kingston on camping trips. Ryley was an avid fisherman.
All services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to the trust of Ryley’s son, Ronin, and his education, at the National Bank of St. Anne, Manteno location.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!