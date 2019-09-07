Ryan David McBride, 32, of Manteno, passed away Monday (Sept. 2, 2019).
He was born Oct. 16, 1986, in Anaheim, Calif. He married Traca Cousten on May 28, 2011, in Peotone.
Ryan served in the U.S. Army. He volunteered with the Manteno Community Fire Protection District, Veteran’s Head Space, AMVETS and at the Illinois Veteran’s Home at Manteno.
Surviving are his wife; his daughter, Harlei; parents, Steven McBride, of Oregon, and Christine Bower McBride, of Manteno; maternal grandfather, David Bower, of Oregon; maternal grandmother, Josephine Elmore, of Manteno; paternal grandmother, Adeline “Addie” McBride, of California; and paternal stepgrandmother, Shirley McBride, of Tennesee .
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Harley “Pop” McBride.
Visitation will be from noon Tuesday, Sept. 10, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno. Pastor Jack McCormick will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at brownfuneralhomemanteno.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!