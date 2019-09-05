Ruthann Louise Kusman, 66, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (Sept. 1, 2019).
She was born June 24, 1953, in Chicago, the daughter of Edward Kusman and Ruth Orchard.
Ruthann was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.
Surviving are her siblings, Claudia (Stephen) Steinkamp, of Elizabethtown, Pa., Joseph Kusman, of Donovan, Mark (Kelly) Kusman, of Flowermound, Texas, Scott (Kay) Kusman, of Bristol, Wis., and Bonita Kusman, of California; along with many special friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and two brothers, David Kusman and Edward “Skip” Kusman.
Visitation will be from noon Saturday, Sept. 7, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Donovan Methodist Church in Donovan. The Rev. Vickie Killus will officiate.
Burial will follow in Beaver Cemetery in Donovan.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
