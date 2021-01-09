KANKAKEE — Ruth Tate was born in Tunica, Miss., on Nov. 26, 1923, to the union of Madison Williams and Mittie Williams. She was the 10th child of 12 children. She received her formal education in the St. Louis City Public Schools.
Ruth met her true love in life and on April 28, 1961, was united in holy matrimony to John R. Tate. They later moved to Pembroke Township, and their daughter, Ida Lynn, was born.
Ruth worked and retired from the Kankakee County Tax Collector’s Office.
She was involved in several organizations such as Dr. Martin Luther King Prayer Breakfast Committee, Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault, Kankakeeans Vis-à-Vis Ebony Fashion Fair committee, and was a long-standing member of Kankakee YWCA.
Ruth was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church joining in April of 1977; serving on the Building and Grounds Ministry, Grief Ministry, and lastly the Mother’s Ministry.
She departed this life Dec. 28, 2020, and leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her life, one daughter and son-in-law, Ida Lynn and Brian Harwell, of Bourbonnais; granddaughter, Tasia L. Harwell, of Kankakee; nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; eight sisters; three brothers; one niece; one nephew; and her husband, John.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Per CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Funeral services for Mother Tate will be private, family only. Pastor M. A. Crawford will officiate. Entombment will be in the Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, Kankakee.
The service can be viewed virtually on jonesfuneralservices.com.
