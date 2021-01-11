Ruth Parker

KANKAKEE — Ruth C. Parker, 97, of Kankakee and formerly of Bloomington, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 7, 2021) at her home.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Her funeral service will be private. Entombment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington following the visitation.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or TUCC Food Share in Chicago.
Ruth was born June 6, 1923, in Newark, N.J., the daughter of the Rev. John and Rebecca Pugh Barcliff.
Preceding her in death were one great-granddaughter, Ciara Mosely; and nine siblings.
Surviving are her daughter, Cheryl (fiancé Russell Bailey) Mosely, of Kankakee; her son, Steven Parker, of Arvada, Colo.; three grandchildren, Donald “Chip” (Rosalind) Mosely, Marquis (Stacy) Mosely and Jerrod Parker; and five great-grandchildren, Brein, Deonte’ and Brandon Mosely and Dominic and Jacquelyn Mosely.
While living in New Jersey, Ruth worked for the Motor Club of America, then Remco and later at New Jersey Bell. She retired in 1989 and moved to Bloomington, to be with her family.
Ruth enjoyed traveling, reading her Bible and she loved her church, Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. Her life was filled with love and she was always there to help others.
