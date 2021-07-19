Ruth Neven

BRADLEY — Ruth E. Neven, 97, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (July 13, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Nov. 12, 1923, in Manteno, the daughter of Albert and Leoncine (Lagessse) Gadbois. Ruth married Russell J. Neven on July 16, 1942, in Chicago. He preceded her in death June 7, 1998.
Ruth was an employee of J.C. Penney Co. for more than 30 years. She served as the Bourbonnais Township Clerk. Ruth loved spending time with her family and was fortunate enough to meet her great-great-grandchild.
She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley for more than 50 years.
Surviving are one daughter, Sharon Mericle, of Bourbonnais; one grandson, Paul Jr. (Donna) Mericle, of Sun Prairie, Wis.; two great-grandchildren, Ashley (Keith) Boyd, of Buckley and Alyssa (Kyle) Caho, of Bloomington; one great-great-granddaughter, Emma Boyd; special friends, Val and Dean Bushey, of Rushville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Russell Neven, she was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Kelly Tutt; four sisters; one brother; and one son-in-law, Paul Mericle.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Maternity B.V.M. Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.
