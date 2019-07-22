Ruth Jeanne Lesch, 55, of Papineau, passed away Friday (July 19, 2019) at her home.
She was born March 1, 1964, in Kankakee, the daughter of Dale and Evelyn Frye Weber.
Ruth married Fred Lesch on June 28, 1986, in Papineau.
She was a science teacher at Manteno Junior High School. She loved gardening, growing and working with flowers, crafting, watching the birds and camping. She was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Ruth was a member of Immanuel’s United Church of Christ in Papineau.
Surviving are her husband, Fred Lesch, of Papineau; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Daniel Lesch, of Kankakee, and Andrew and Liz Lesch, of Papineau; one daughter and one son-in-law, Anna and Aaron Chapman, of Chebanse; her parents, Dale and Evelyn Weber, of Ashkum; three sisters, Mary Jane, Paula and Brenda; five brothers, Bernard, Leo, Eric, Duane and Warren; many nieces and nephews; and her dog, Dot.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Immanuel’s United Church of Christ in Papineau. The Rev. Craig Forwalter will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Papineau Township Cemetery in Papineau.
Memorials may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research.
