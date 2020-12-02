ST. ANNE — Ruth A. LaFond, 69, of St. Anne, passed away Friday (Nov. 27, 2020) at the Citadel Nursing Home of Bourbonnais.
She was born Jan. 23, 1951, in Schererville, Ind., the daughter of Maxwell and Lillian (Sanders) Winebrinner. Ruth married Daniel LaFond on Jan. 20, 1990.
Ruth was a former employee of Carter in Momence, and Riverwoods.
She was also a former member of St. Teresa Church/St. John Paul II, and its C.C.W., F Troop member and worked with the food pantry.
Surviving are her husband, Daniel, of St. Anne; three stepsons, Michael LaFond, of Tucson, Ariz., Karl LaFond, of Bradley, and David LaFond, of Corinth, Texas; seven step-grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Ruth was one of 22 children in her family, with several surviving.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and several brothers and sisters.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, cremation rites will be accorded.
