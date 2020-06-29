HAMMOND, IND. — Ruth Hartman, 78, of Hammond, Ind., passed away Thursday (June 25, 2020) at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, Ind.
Ruth was born April 19, 1942, in Williamston Township, Mich., the daughter of Orville and Arvilla (Cole) Heagle. She married Wayne Hartman Sr. on Feb. 1, 1964, in Kankakee. Wayne preceded her in death in 2016.
She worked as a bookkeeper and enjoyed ceramics.
Surviving are her son, Wayne (Anjelin) Hartman Jr., of Gary, Ind.; three sisters, Rosena Williams, of Indiana, Jane (Michael) Delabre, of Clifton, and Joann Gall, of Aroma Park; three brothers, Larry (Marlene) Heagle, of Kankakee, George (Cheryl) Heagle, of Martinton, and Charles (Diane) Heagle, of Clifton; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Arvilla Higginbotham and Annette DeWitt.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Burial will be private, in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee.
