KANKAKEE — Ruth Prince Dunn, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) at her home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Elder Marcus I. Tate will officiate and Bishop Melvin R. Deal will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Ruth Prince Dunn was born Feb. 4, 1934, the daughter of Matthew and Mattie Elsberry, in Montgomery, Ala.
She married John D. Prince Sr., and to their union, seven children were born, four sons and three daughters. In 1957, Ruth and John, with two children born, moved to Gary, Ind., and in 1963, with five children, built and settled down on their farm in Pembroke Township. Then two additional children were born to the family.
Ruth was a former employee of the Joliet Ammunition Plant and the M & D Balloon Company in Manteno.
After hearing the gospel preached and witnessing many miracles, signs and wonders of God through Bishop Melvin R. Deal and Evangelist Iona C. Deal at Christ Healing Temple of the Apostolic Faith Church in Pembroke Township, she accepted the truth and was baptized in Jesus’ name and filled with the Holy Ghost in 1972. She quickly became a faithful worker in the church and in the community, serving as an usher, Sunday school teacher, praise leader, and a licensed, ordained minister of the gospel.
Ruth leaves to cherish her memory, three sons, John D. Prince Jr., of Kankakee, Bernard J. (Patricia) Prince, of Pembroke Township, and Kenneth A. (Brenda Denise) Prince, of Minneapolis, Minn.; three daughters, Mattie B. Prince, of Coons Rapid, Minn., Gwendolyn A. Prince, of Ramsey, Minn., and Brenda J. Prince Tate, of Kankakee; two brothers, Willie James Elsberry, of El Paso, Texas, and Robert Earl Elsberry, of Cleveland, Ohio; 23 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; four nieces; one nephew; one nephew-in-law; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, church family, loved ones and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her first husband, John D. Prince Sr.; her second husband, Charles Dunn; and her baby son, Alan D. Prince.
