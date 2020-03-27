Almost 75 years ago, a young U.S. Navy officer and an even younger college coed married in a priest’s parlor in Norfolk, Va. They are once again together. Ruth Lorene (nee Spalding) Dennis, 96, passed away peacefully Thursday (March 26, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, surrounded by family. She rejoins the love of her life, Dwight “Bud” Dennis, just shy of their 75th wedding anniversary. Ruth was born Aug. 15, 1923, in Collinsville, to William and Gertrude Spalding.
Ruth graduated from Collinsville High School where she excelled in music. She went on to attend Illinois State Normal University, graduating in 1945 with a degree in music education. On April 1, 1945, she married Dwight “Bud” Dennis, of Momence, and together they had seven children. She took a teaching position in Moweaqua, where she was band director, later moving to Champaign, Kankakee and Momence, where she taught elementary school for many years. She was a city girl who got a quick introduction to farm life after she and Bud moved to a farmhouse that was barely habitable at first but was turned into a very comfortable home. Ruth learned to drive a tractor, tend chickens and ducks, grow a large garden and prepare meals for large hungry crews shelling corn. The farmhouse was also ground zero for extended family gatherings. She regularly hosted dozens of cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and assorted family members for major holidays. After retirement, she and Bud wintered in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, where they made many friends at the Yellow Rose Park in La Feria. They also traveled extensively with the Kankakee area Holiday Ramblers RV Club. After Bud preceded her to heaven Feb. 20, 1992, Ruth continued to enjoy her winters in Texas, traveling around the country and into Mexico.
Music, education and her faith were big parts of her life, an abiding, quiet faith steeped in love for all peoples of all cultures and races. She played piano and organ for First Baptist Church in Momence for many years and continued to play for worship services at her park in Texas and the Bickford House in Bourbonnais. She taught computer education for adults in Momence in the ‘80s, often staying just a lesson or two ahead of her classes. Ruth dabbled at painting, ceramics and other crafts, producing lovely pieces that grace her children’s homes. With seven children, all of whom insisted they were her favorite, she also wound up being the Super Mom who was involved in scouting and Momence Band Boosters.
Ruth dearly loved children although her own routinely tried her patience such that she developed a very accurate aim when throwing shoes at those who “taunted” her while she was on the phone. Her extensive collection of plates with children’s portraits decorated the farmhouse and her winter Texas home. No child was ever lacking for love in her presence; she also sponsored a child in Mexico at an orphanage for many years. Ruth welcomed the neighbor’s children and numerous nieces and nephews into her home as her own. With her birthday coinciding with the Momence Gladiolas Festival, it became a major annual family reunion. She loved to laugh and could find something to laugh about even with increasing problems of age.
In addition to her husband, Dwight, preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Leona; son, William “Bill,” and sisters-in-law and their husbands, Mary Alice (LaVerne) Wagner and Laura Lu (David) Sanstrom; and nephew, Jack Wagner.
Surviving are sons, Pat (Susie), of Springfield, Jon (Sigrid), of St. Cloud, Minn., Mike (Angella), of Union, Ky., and Tim (Alicia), of St. Charles; daughters, Kathy (Kim), of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Peggy (Bob) Carnahan, of Marshfield, Mo.; 10 grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; plus special stepgreat-grandson, Patrick; 10 nieces and nephews, Maureen Burns, Bob Wagner, Leo Wagner, all formerly of Herscher, Dave, Jim, Gerry and Joe Sanstrom and their sister, Sue King, all formerly of Momence, Jean Coffman and Jim Bordoni; numerous great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; and the Combs, Vitiello and St. Peter families who were special neighbors and friends.
The family will have services at a later date, with arrangements by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Momence online at fbcmomence.com, or Disabled Veterans online at dav.org, which was one of her favorite charities.
The family thanks the staff at Bickford of Bourbonnais for their years of loving care and tolerating a family of high-strung offspring who deeply loved their Mom.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
