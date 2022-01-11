KANKAKEE — Ruth Ann Mitchell, 71, passed away unexpectedly Thursday (Jan. 6, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, with her family by her side.
She was born Feb. 5, 1950, in Anacortes, Wash., the daughter of Robert Mitchell and Celia Sterner Mitchell.
Ruth Ann spent her career in the medical field and devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver. She enjoyed being outdoors, cooking, completing crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her best friend and life partner, Matt Musselman, with whom she has spent the last 30 years of her life; one daughter, Sonyia (Greg) Renshaw, of Kankakee; one brother, Howard (Candy) Mitchell, of Lemont; three grandchildren, Lexi Crawford, Kennedi Renshaw and Austin Renshaw; and special friends and family, including Dick and Willow Duvall, James Musselman, Ginger Sutter and Danny Renchen.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert and Celia Mitchell.
A memorial service will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee, with the Rev. Roy Johnson officiating.