Russell L. Marcotte, 64, of Kankakee, passed away Aug. 30, 2019, at his residence in Oklahoma City, Okla.
He was born July 1, 1955, in Kankakee, the son of Francis and Lucile (Ponton) Marcotte.
Russell was retired from Jewel Food Stores, where he worked for 47 years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and watching NASCAR and the NHRA. Russell was an avid Chicago Bears, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Blackhawks fan and enjoyed cheering them on.
He was a previous parishioner of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Luke Barrett, of Edmond, Okla.; two grandchildren, Angelina and Layla Barrett; one sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Jr. Blaylock, of Hartsville, S.C.; one brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Cathy Marcotte, of Herscher; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Debbie Jensen.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Angela Marcotte; one son, Christopher Marcotte; one granddaughter, Paige McKenzie; and one brother, Richard Marcotte.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, until the 4 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service. Inurnment will be at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Frontier Hospice, 221 N. Service Road, Unit D, Moore, OK 73160.
