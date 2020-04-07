Russell Kirchman

BOURBONNAIS — Russell J. Kirchman, 79, of Bourbonnais, passed away March 25, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 6, 1940, in Kankakee, the son of Merdov Kirchman and Estelle (Longtin) Kirchman. She survives.
Russell was a welder for the Ford Motor Company. He had retired.
He served our country in the U.S. Navy for four years.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Frank (Karla) Kirchman, of Washington, D.C.; daughter and son-in-law, Julie (Bill) Grosso, of Indianapolis, Ind.; brother and sister-in-law, Merdov “Frank” (Avanell), of Sacramento, Calif.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda (Steve) Freitag, of Kankakee; Estelle (Harvey) Springer, of Bradley; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his father, Merdov Kirchman; mother, Estelle (Longtin) Kirchman; sister, Doreen Lagacy; sister, Joan Kirchman; and brother, Richard Kirchman.
Interment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
