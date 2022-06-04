SUN CITY, Ariz. — Russell Claude Bufford, known by all as “Buff,” 92, of Sun City, Ariz., and formerly of Macomb, Quincy and Kankakee, passed away April 19, 2022, following a short illness.
Buff was born Jan. 26, 1930, in Quincy, the son of Walter and Myra (Veile) Bufford. Buff married Phyllis A. Schwieter on Oct. 13, 1951, in Quincy. They had three children. She preceded him in death Aug. 31, 1958. He married Beverly Swisegood on Oct. 12, 1962. She had one child. Beverly preceded him in death Nov. 9, 2019.
Buff was a lifelong vocalist, starting in high school, in church and he was in several Barber Shop Quartets.
He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from July 1948 through July 1952.
Buff was employed by the Montgomery Ward Store for more than 20 years. He was a manager of the Farm Store in Macomb. He transferred to the Quincy store and finally to the Kankakee store, from where he retired. Buff then started his own business, B&B Installation Company, in 1968. He ran a successful company until 1985, when he retired again. He and Beverly relocated to Sun City, Ariz. Buff then worked for Picerne Management Corporation in Arizona for 10 years. He retired from Picerne and worked for Home Depot until his final retirement in 2015.
Buff was dedicated to the Catholic faith and community service. Buff was a character. He loved to hunt and fish in his younger years. Buff had a lifelong love for camping. He spent his entire life camping across the country and in countless campers. During his Sun City era, he loved to golf and was an avid golfer. Buff’s humor was always on display; comical and always “on point.” He loved a good joke, to tell a joke, and bring joy to his family, friends and neighbors with his good-natured wit. Buff loved to gather with people and he could talk with anyone. The last couple of years, following the death of Beverly, Buff brought together the neighbors on his block by hosting Friday morning Donuts and Coffee in his garage.
He was a dedicated “family man” and loved his family, three sons and one daughter. Buff loved traveling across the country with his camper to visit his children and grandchildren in Illinois, as much as he loved their traveling to Arizona to visit him and being shown the sites and highlights of the State of Arizona.
Buff, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, uncle and friend, will be missed by many.
Surviving are one sister, Carole White, of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Nancy and Richard Maley and their children, Michael and Susana Maley, of Chicago, Melissa and Jon Bober, of San Diego, Calif., and Mandy and George Bond, of Phoenix, Ariz.; son, David and Juanita Bufford, of Kankakee, and their children, Russell and Jolene Bufford, William and Jaclyn Bufford, and Allen and Donna Rae Bufford, all of Kankakee; and son, Gary and Dawn Bufford, of Kimberling City, Mo., and their children, Nick and Jayme Bufford, Drew and April Bufford, and Cris and Alyssa Bufford, all of Kankakee; son, Timothy Bufford preceded Russell in death, his children, Heather and Jason Hopp, of Kankakee, and Greg and Kelly Bufford, of Frankfort. Buff had 26 great-grandchildren. The family would also like to send a special mention to Buff’s caregiver and friend, Jonathon Vallo, of Phoenix, Ariz. Jonathon was a lifeline for Buff, providing unmeasurable opportunities for Buff to remain in his home and enjoy life. From day-to-day activities, to doctor’s appointments and home care, Jonathon took Buff to ball games, races, church, outings to the local campground and to endless activities that enabled Buff to live in his home and enjoy life until his sudden illness. The family said, “Our heartfelt thanks to Jonathon for caring for and loving Buff and giving him the final opportunity at ‘Stay Home.’”
A gathering of neighbors and friends took place April 21 in Sun City, Ariz., for Donuts and Coffee in the garage at Buff’s home to “celebrate friendship.”
A memorial service will be held in Kankakee at a later date for family. A memorial service and burial will be arranged in Calvary Cemetery in Quincy.